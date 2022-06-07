Court rejects death-row inmate's second attempt at delaying execution

PHOENIX (KGUN) — The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona has denied Frank Jarvis Atwood's second attempt at delaying his execution.
According to court documents, Atwood first sued the Arizona Department of Corrections, Arizona Attorney General's Rehabilitation and Reentry officials on Thursday, May 19.
He claimed the physical position prison staff will put him in will cause severe pain due to his degenerative spinal disease.
However, his motion was denied for the following reasons:
- Deferred to district court's previous rejection of Atwood's first attempt
- Insufficient evidence that Atwood's due process rights were violated
- Atwood lacked standing to challenge protocol for lethal gas execution
This has led to the courts denying Atwood's motions for a stay of execution.
He made an additional motion Tuesday morning, which was denied as well.
His execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
