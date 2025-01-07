Francisco Garcia named UA President's chief of staff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dr. Francisco Garcia, who helped lead Pima County through the COVID-19 pandemic, has been named University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella's chief of staff, the university announced Monday.

Garcia stepped down as Pima County's chief medical officer and deputy county administrator earlier this month.

"I will depend on Dr. Garcia's abilities and partnership as the university community begins an effort to shape, communicate and implement a shared vision for our service to the state of Arizona," Garimella said in a press release.

Garcia, a two-time U of A graduate, is a Distinguished Outreach Professor Emeritus, spending 19 years teaching in public health and obstetrics and gynecology.

"President Garimella is the bold leader that the future of the University of Arizona needs at this time. It is an honor to work with him and his leadership team," Garcia said in a press release.