Pima County Chief Medical Officer stepping down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Chief Medical Officer and Deputy County Administrator Dr. Francisco Garcia, who helped lead the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, will be stepping down from his role in the new year.

Garcia, who's worked for the county since 2013, will be leaving on Jan. 3, 2025.

"It has been a privilege of a lifetime to work for Pima County and I will be eternally grateful to Administrators Lesher and Huckelberry for the opportunity to serve this community that I love," Garcia said in a press release. "There is never a good time to make a major career transition, however as we close 2024, the time has come for me to move on to the next phase of my life."

Garcia headed the county's preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county says under Garcia's leadership, Pima County led Arizona in COVID testing in 2020. The county also had lower rates of infections and death compared to other densely populated counties in the state.

Garcia was also instrumental in getting the Pima County Health Department nationally accredited in 2017.

He received his bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of Arizona, and has held several teaching positions at the university.

"I have the deepest respect and admiration for Dr. Garcia not only as a public health and government administrator, but as a human being. He is one of the kindest, most caring persons I’ve ever known," County Administrator Jan Lesher said in the press release.

It's not clear yet who will replace Garcia.