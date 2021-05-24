Fox Theatre announces return of live shows, 2021 concert lineup revealed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Live music is coming back to one of Downtown Tucson's historic venues.

The Fox Tucson Theatre announced Monday that it is reopening this August after being closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the confirmed bookings for September through November:

August 19 - Mavericks

September 11- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

October 24 - An Evening with Amy Grant

October 28 - Paula Poundstone

November 5- Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall

November 21- Altan

The theatre is also teasing a "major announcement" on June 10.

For information on when you can buy tickets, visit foxtucson.com.

“It is certain to be a fantastic return of music and performance to downtown in the fall – with something for everyone. So, get ready for exceptional country, jazz, blues, folk and Americana, classic rock, comedy, personalities, lifelong learning, family, and film experiences once again in our celebrated, uniquely Tucson setting. It’s time to return to the Fox!” said Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock.