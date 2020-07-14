Fox theatre delays reopening till 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the past 90 years, the Fox Theatre has brought joy and entertainment to generations of Tucsonans, but COVID-19 has made it hard for the organization to stay open.

Executive Director Bonnie Schock said the Fox Theatre closed its doors in March because of the pandemic. They're were optimistic to open at the end of the summer, but have decided to remain closed until 2021.

"Given sort of the extreme conditions, not only in Arizona, but in terms of the challenges with COVID-19, but the conditions in the live tour industry," Schock said.

She said maintaining the historic building alone is costing 50,000 dollars a month.

"In order to make sure that we can activate it in the future, we need to take care of that physical resource and asset to the best of our ability," Schock said. "Those on going expenses to care for the building are sort of the first priority."

She said one of the biggest ways they're saving money is going from almost 40 full-time staff before COVID-19, to now at four.

Schock said in order for the nonprofit to keep up with demand, they're trying to raise 250,000 dollars before the end of the year.

"The pause has to happen now, understanding the conditions that are happening in our state and in our field to ensure that the fox comes back strong in 2021," Schock said.

The nonprofit hopes to open up at 50% capacity by January of 2021.