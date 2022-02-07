Four people injured in Sunday crash at Drexel and Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included an incorrect time for the crash.
Three people were critically injured in a crash near Drexel and Park Sunday night.
Tucson police say an additional person was treated for serious injuries.
The crash happened at 10 p.m. All of the passengers were in the same vehicle.
