Four people injured in Sunday crash at Drexel and Park

Three people were critically injured in a crash near Drexel and Park Sunday night.
Posted at 9:17 AM, Feb 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This story originally included an incorrect time for the crash.

Three people were critically injured in a crash near Drexel and Park Sunday night.

Tucson police say an additional person was treated for serious injuries.

The crash happened at 10 p.m. All of the passengers were in the same vehicle.

