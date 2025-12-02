Former Sierra Vista Police Chief David Santor dies at 80

Former Sierra Vista Police Department Chief David Santor died on Friday, Nov. 28, at the age of 80.

Santor also served as the city historian.

According to a news release from the City of Sierra Vista, Santor had been a resident of Sierra Vista since 1954. His military family was transferred from Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, to the newly reopened Fort Huachuca.

He graduated from Buena High School in 1963 and joined the Sierra Vista Police Department in 1968, where he worked his way up to the chief of police in 2002 before retiring in 2006.

"Throughout his distinguished 38-year career, Santor was instrumental in professionalizing the agency and ensuring it evolved with the City’s significant growth and change," the news release said.

His achievements as chief included establishing SVPD's first Field Training Officer Program and the Citizen Police Academy, the news release said.

As a historian, Santor maintained "a timeline of significant events in the city and milestones achieved by the department."

“I am fortunate to have been mentored by Chief Santor early in my career,” current Sierra Vista Police Chief Chris Hiser said in the news release. “My appreciation for our organization’s rich history stems from Chief Santor’s influence."

