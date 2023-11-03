Former President Bill Clinton visiting Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Bill Clinton makes a stop in Tucson this weekend.
Reports say he arrived Friday.
He plans on attending multiple events, including a fundraiser for Andrei Cherny. Cherny is running for Arizona's first congressional district.
Apparently, Cherny previously worked as a speech writer for Clinton.
President Bill Clinton will be in Arizona tomorrow supporting our campaign for Congress one year out from Election Day!— Andrei Cherny (@AndreiCherny) November 3, 2023
Please sign this card to welcome President Clinton to Arizona and thank him for his help in our campaign to flip #AZ01 blue https://t.co/kRa839KnKk
——-
