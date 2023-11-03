Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Former President Bill Clinton visiting Tucson

Bill Clinton
Kevin D. Liles/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry "Hank" Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)
Bill Clinton
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 19:05:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Bill Clinton makes a stop in Tucson this weekend.

Reports say he arrived Friday.

He plans on attending multiple events, including a fundraiser for Andrei Cherny. Cherny is running for Arizona's first congressional district.

Apparently, Cherny previously worked as a speech writer for Clinton.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Team Near You