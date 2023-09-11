Former Marana Police Captain Jeff Pridgett to take over as chief

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana will have new leadership with former Police Captain Jeff Pridgett taking over as the department's chief.

Town Manager Terry Rozema recently made the appointment, which will take effect in December.

“Jeff has proven himself to be a strong leader and a consummate professional,” shared Rozema. “His reputation within the department and throughout the organization and community is top shelf."

According to the town, Police Chief Nuñez is retiring after nearly 40 years in law enforcement, including over a decade with the Marana Police Department (MPD).

"I have great confidence in his abilities to lead the men and women of the MPD and to continue to elevate the culture of the organization and the service to our community," Rozema expressed. "This is a big deal for the Town, as Jeff will be the first home grown law enforcement professional to assume the position of chief of police for the Town of Marana."

Newly appointed Chief Pridgett has served on Marana's police force for over 20 years. He is also native to the town.

“I am honored to be selected as the Chief of Police for the Town of Marana,” he said. “I grew up in Marana and I have been extremely fortunate to serve my community for over 20 years. I am humbled and excited to continue serving this great community and the phenomenal men and women in this organization as the chief of police.”

Before the transition happens, Pridgett is scheduled to attend session 288 with the FBI National Academy over the next couple of months.