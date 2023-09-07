After 40 years in law enforcement, Marana Police Chief Nuñez retires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police Chief Reuben Nuñez retired from the department Wednesday after more than a decade with Marana and nearly 40 years in law enforcement, the Town of Marana said in a news release Wednesday.

“I am blessed and humbled by the unwavering support over the last 12 years," Nuñez said in the news release. "The partnerships we formed with the community helped make the Town of Marana one of the safest communities in the state of Arizona to live, work and play. It’s essential that this community-police partnership continues to grow and flourish through open communication, transparency and accountability."

Nuñez started his law enforcement career in January 1984 with the Tucson Police Department, where he served for 27 years. During his tenure, he was recognized for his service with the Medal of Valor, Medal of Merit, Unit Medal, Medal of Service and Distinguished Career Medal. He retired from Tucson Police as a Captain in 2011.

In September 2011, Nuñez was hired as the Deputy Chief for the Marana Police Department before being appointed to serve as the Police Chief in 2021.

“Chief Nuñez has faithfully served the Town of Marana for 12 years, including nearly the last three as our Police Chief," Town Manager Terry Rozema said in the news release. "In addition to being a well-respected policing professional with nearly four decades of experience, he also served in the U.S. Army for six years. Few people can say they have dedicated 46 years of their life to serving others."