Former Border Patrol agent found guilty on 11 counts of sexual assault

Sentencing scheduled for March 13, 2023
Posted at 9:00 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:00:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A jury has found Steven Charles Holmes guilty of 11 counts varying from kidnapping to domestic violence.

In 2019, the then 33-year-old was arrested after police found reason to believe he had sexually assaulted a woman.

This led authorities to uncover enough evidence to take him to court.

Holmes was found guilty of the following:

  1. COUNT ONE - sexual assault
  2. COUNT TWO - sexual assault
  3. COUNT THREE - sexual assault
  4. COUNT FOUR - sexual assault
  5. COUNT FOUR - domestic violence
  6. COUNT SIX - sexual assault
  7. COUNT SIX - domestic violence
  8. COUNT SEVEN - aggravated assault
  9. COUNT SEVEN - domestic violence
  10. COUNT EIGHT - kidnapping
  11. COUNT EIGHT - domestic violence

An Arizona judge will sentence him on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

