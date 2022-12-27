Former Border Patrol agent found guilty on 11 counts of sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A jury has found Steven Charles Holmes guilty of 11 counts varying from kidnapping to domestic violence.

In 2019, the then 33-year-old was arrested after police found reason to believe he had sexually assaulted a woman.

This led authorities to uncover enough evidence to take him to court.

Holmes was found guilty of the following:



COUNT ONE - sexual assault COUNT TWO - sexual assault COUNT THREE - sexual assault COUNT FOUR - sexual assault COUNT FOUR - domestic violence COUNT SIX - sexual assault COUNT SIX - domestic violence COUNT SEVEN - aggravated assault COUNT SEVEN - domestic violence COUNT EIGHT - kidnapping COUNT EIGHT - domestic violence

An Arizona judge will sentence him on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

