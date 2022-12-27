Former Border Patrol agent found guilty on 11 counts of sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A jury has found Steven Charles Holmes guilty of 11 counts varying from kidnapping to domestic violence.
In 2019, the then 33-year-old was arrested after police found reason to believe he had sexually assaulted a woman.
This led authorities to uncover enough evidence to take him to court.
Holmes was found guilty of the following:
- COUNT ONE - sexual assault
- COUNT TWO - sexual assault
- COUNT THREE - sexual assault
- COUNT FOUR - sexual assault
- COUNT FOUR - domestic violence
- COUNT SIX - sexual assault
- COUNT SIX - domestic violence
- COUNT SEVEN - aggravated assault
- COUNT SEVEN - domestic violence
- COUNT EIGHT - kidnapping
- COUNT EIGHT - domestic violence
An Arizona judge will sentence him on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.
