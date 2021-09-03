Watch
Former banker sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiracy to launder drug money

Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:33:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Rio Rico bank manager was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old Carlos Antonio Vasquez of Nogales took part in a scheme that had Mexican citizens open up counts at his Rio Rico bank in order to channel illegal funds to Mexico.

A money-laundering organization allegedly handed the cash to the account holders, who wired the funds into Mexican bank accounts, following the money launderer's instructions.

Vasquez pleaded guilty to 42 such wire transfers, totaling $357,883 between 2017 and 2019. Throughout the conspiracy, the money-laundering organization moved $10 million in drug-related cash through the bank.

Vasquez was sentenced Sept. 1.

