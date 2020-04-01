Former Astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly Host Storytime on Instagram Live

Happening today, Mark Kelly and his former astronaut twin brother, Scott Kelly, will be hosting a storytime on Instagram Live to help enterain kids and parents at home.
Mark and Scott will be picking which book to read -- Scott's “My Journey to the Stars” or Mark's “Mousetronaut”-- through a poll on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
You can still vote on which book you want the space twins to read!
Details:
WHO: Mark and Scott Kelly
WHAT: Storytime with Space Twins on Instagram Live
WHERE: Mark Kelly's Instagram Account @captmarkkelly
WHEN: Wednesday, April 1, 2020 5pm AZ/7pm CT