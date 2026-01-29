Foothills eatery makes Top 100 romantic restaurants list

An upscale Tucson favorite made OpenTable's Top 100 Romantic Restaurants list for 2026.

Vivace Restaurant at Campbell and Skyline was one of only two restaurants in the state to get the honor. The other was Café Monarch in Scottsdale.

Opened in 1993, Vivace is a concept from the mind of local restaurateur Daniel Scordato. It specializes in Northern Italian Cuisine.

According to OpenTable, "this Foothills restaurant has a Tuscan decor providing northern Italian fare, thoughtfully prepared with reasonable prices and wine list. Choose from a selection of appetizers, salads, pasta and main plates such as crab filled breaded chicken breast or grilled fresh salmon and rock shrimp. Relaxed inside and patio dining."

Vivace is located at 6440 N. Campbell Ave. Visit its website here.