Flooding expected this weekend: Hikers urged to exercise caution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With heavy rain expected today through the weekend, Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue is issuing a reminder for outdoor recreators and hikers: Check the weather forecast prior to your hike.

Because the ground in many places across Southern Arizona is already saturated from a productive monsoon this month, even light light rain has the chance to cause flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Southern Arizona, beginning Friday morning and continuing through Saturday.

You can keep an eye on rainfall using the map below, or subscribe to MyAlerts, the Pima County Office of Emergency Management alert messaging system.

Last Friday, rains on Mt. Lemmon led to flooding in Sabino Canyon that left some hikers stranded at an overflowing waterway.

5:15 PM rescue of 21 adults, 3 children, & 1 infant

Bear Canyon

Pima County SAR, Tucson Fire - Rosemont and Pima Stations (engine 7 and ladder 4), & the Coronado NF worked together to perform a ladder rescue over the low water crossing.



Great teamwork made this rescue happen. pic.twitter.com/7cJrFma8Lf — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) August 13, 2022

Remember, during flood events, never cross over flowing waterways, whether hiking or in a car.

Joseph Cyr Hikers stranded after flash flooding event in Sabino Canyon, Friday, Augt. 12.

