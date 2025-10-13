Flooding causes road closures around Pima County

Flooding affected many roads across our area. The Pima County Department of Transportation said many areas are closed.

One of the closures they said is at Wentworth at the Tanque Verde Wash. They also said there is a road closure on Mission Road south of Los Reales Road and south of Valencia Road.

Flooding, they said, also caused the Tanque Verde Loop to be closed. Bopp Road, they said, east of San Joaquin Road and west of Aldon Road is also closed.

They are also encouraging people to be cautious at Redington Rd. at mile marker 2.5. They said to also proceed with caution around Mission Rd. north of Campus Drive as well as at Sandario Rd. north of Eagles Wing Way.

