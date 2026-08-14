Flood waters lead to rescue in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was a lesson Thursday on how monsoon dangers persist even after the rain has stopped. Flood water washed a woman off a bridge in Sabino Canyon. Ended up in Sabino Creek and in danger.

A family was trying to cross Sabino Canyon Bridge number one despite water from Sabino Creek rushing over the bridge surface.

A 20 year old woman riding her bike was knocked off her bike and into the water.. The force pulled her under the water and under the bridge. Family members and Good Samaritans worked to rescue her.

As she came out the other side, rescuers gave her CPR by the edge of the creek.

Early reports from the Sheriff’s Department say two people were hospitalized in stable condition.

The fast flowing water shows the delayed danger that can come with monsoon.

Our KGUN9 weather radar showed steady, sometimes heavy rain on Mount Lemmon that started just before midnight and kept raining for more than five hours. That rain flowed down the mountainside to fill Sabino Creek with fast flowing water that carried tons of force.

We met Alek Shapiro and Enzo Mele as they were coming back from a hike that included a wary eye on the flood waters.

Alek says, “I think if you're joking around and not willing to be cautious and take Mother Nature for what it is, things can get out of hand very quick.”

Enzo says, “I would say just you know if you're going to hit the trails this weekend or any time really for the rest of summer monsoon season, just you know really be vigilant out there.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says people need to understand fast flowing water can exert enough force to move a heavy car— so no one should think they have a chance against that sort of power.

“I don't care what level of expertise you have, what you think your skill sets may or may not be. Why are you risking that? There's five or six people there, who thank goodness, but really scary. They risked their lives to save these two people, and and and I am so grateful for them.”

