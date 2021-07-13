Watch
Flags to be lowered in Arizona to honor fallen firefighters

Spencer Platt
<p>NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: A flag flies half-staff at Engine Company 205 / Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights who lost eight men, including six who died together in their firetruck under the rubble in the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2015 in New York City. Throughout the nation people are holding somber gatherings and memorial events to reflect on the 14-year anniversary of September 11, 2001 that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 09:48:08-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor two wildland firefighting crew members killed in a plane crash in northwestern Arizona.

The state Bureau of Land Management identified the victims as 62-year-old Jeff Piechura and 48-year-old Matthew Miller. Piechura was a retired fire chief from the Tucson area who was working for the Coronado National Forest, and Miller was a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Bureau officials say the plane went down Saturday as it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire near the small community of Wikieup. Piechura is survived by his wife and five children.

