Five Desert View H.S. seniors to graduate with Associate Degrees this week

TUCSON, Ariz. — Five seniors at Desert View High School are graduating this year with more than just high school diplomas. Through a local partnership, the students are also earning associate degrees before leaving high school behind.

The students earned Associate of Arts degrees in Machine Tool Technology through Desert View’s nationally recognized manufacturing program and dual enrollment courses with Pima Community College.

The achievement is part of the district’s Tri-School Partnership initiative, a collaboration between Sunnyside Unified School District, Pima Community College, and University of Arizona. The program was designed to expand college access, strengthen career pathways, and help more students successfully transition into higher education.

In addition to technical training, the students completed college-level coursework in subjects including writing and math while attending high school full time. District leaders say the program allows students to accelerate their education while reducing future college costs for families.

“This achievement represents what is possible when students are given access, opportunity, and strong support systems,” Superintendent Jose Gastelum said in a news release. “These students demonstrated extraordinary dedication and perseverance. They are leaving Desert View High School already well on their way toward their future careers and academic goals.”

The five graduating seniors earning associate degrees this year are:



Johny Felix

Alex Bustillos

Jorge Quijada

Miana Urquidez

Bernadette Pinedo

The students will be recognized during Desert View High School’s graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Jaguar Stadium.