Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

First lady Jill Biden in Tucson tomorrow

Joe Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden gesture to greeters as they arrive at Duluth International Airport, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Duluth, Minn. Biden is en route to nearby Superior, Wis., to promote his infrastructure agenda. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:19:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tomorrow the first lady Jill Biden will travel to Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and Reno, Nevada.

The White House says she will be promoting the President’s policy priorities, highlighted in his State of the Union address, for Building a Better America.

The trip will be focused on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it says The White House.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.