First lady Jill Biden in Tucson tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tomorrow the first lady Jill Biden will travel to Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and Reno, Nevada.

The White House says she will be promoting the President’s policy priorities, highlighted in his State of the Union address, for Building a Better America.

The trip will be focused on uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it says The White House.

----

