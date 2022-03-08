First lady arrives in Tucson with local stops planned for Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Tucson on Monday evening.

She flew from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Tucson International airport ahead of her stops to local organizations on Tuesday.

She will be visiting the San Xavier Health Center to discuss cancer research. During her tour she will see the Tohono O’odham Nation’s cancer program which has a partnership with the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

"I know that education is really part of what Dr. Biden emphasizes," Joann Sweasy, the University of Arizona Cancer Center Director, said. "Throughout anyone's life, education is key, and education is key to prevent cancer and to really groom the next generation of cancer researchers; diversity is key."

The First Lady will be joined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra.

Following their tour, they will meet with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for a Women's History Month celebration.

This visit is part of three-day trip. She spent the morning in Phoenix and will be heading to Nevada and Kentucky after her time in Tucson.