Fires in 100-Acre Wood concern nearby residents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As colder winter nights settle over southern Arizona, fires in the 100-Acre Wood off South Alvernon Way are sparking concern among nearby residents.

The wooded desert area, a city bike park, has become a refuge for nearly 200 individuals experiencing homelessness, many relying on fires for warmth and cooking.

“It worries me,” said Elaine Ottleben, a Roberts neighborhood resident. “Are they gonna make a big fire, and the houses gonna go down or something?”

Last year, the city cleared the area, moving over 70 individuals into housing.

However, the encampment has re-emerged, though Ottleben acknowledged some improvement.

“Since…when they vacated everybody, they are back there again, but it’s not as bad,” she said.

For those living in the encampment, fires are often a necessity.

“I mean, I had a water bottle, I woke up one morning, and it was frozen next to me,” said Fawn, a 100-Acre Wood resident, who did not want to give her last name. “I can’t even imagine how my body feels.”

Still, residents of the park and the surrounding community share concerns about fire safety in the area.

“We smell it, we smell the fires,” said Ottleben. "You know it’s coming from there because either you smell plastic or something.”

The dry conditions in Southern Arizona exacerbate fears of out-of-control fires. Ottleban said she fears something happening along the lines of the fires in Southern California.

“It’s so dry, we haven’t had rain… It could happen,” Ottleben said, referencing devastating wildfires.

While neighbors worry about potential risks, encampment residents stress their efforts to stay warm and help one another.

“We’re here keeping warm because we are human beings,” Fawn said. “Everybody’s gotta stay warm, you know you can’t be below freezing.”

City officials have yet to announce additional measures for the area, leaving both residents and encampment occupants navigating the winter challenges.