Firefighters respond to house fire in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch firefighters respond to a large house fire off of Pomegranate Way in Oro Valley.
Homeowners were not home at the time and neighbors called 911.
Scene is under investigation.
Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area.
February 17, 2022
