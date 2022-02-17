Watch
Firefighters respond to house fire in Oro Valley

Scene is still under investigation
Golder Ranch Fire
House fire in Oro Valley
Posted at 7:45 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 21:45:24-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch firefighters respond to a large house fire off of Pomegranate Way in Oro Valley.

Homeowners were not home at the time and neighbors called 911.

Scene is under investigation.

Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area.

