Fire restrictions expand across northern Arizona this week

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM), along with federal partners, will carry out fire restrictions across northern Arizona starting this week.

DFFM states current and forecast weather, lingering drought conditions, an uptick in fire activity are some of the contributing factors to the fire restrictions.

Starting Tuesday, May 19, at 8 a.m., Stage One restrictions go into effect for State Trust lands within Apache and Navajo Counties, per DFFM.

On Thursday, May 21, at 8 a.m., State One restrictions go into effect for State Trust lands within Coconino County.

Last week, DFFM carried out Stage One restrictions for State Trust lands within Gila, Pinal and Maricopa Counties.

DFFM states restrictions include limitations on campfires, smoking and equipment usage on State Trust lands—adding that restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.

DFFM lists the restrictions applying to the following state-owned and state-managed lands within the above mentioned counties including:



All State Trust lands outside incorporated municipalities

All Game and Fish Commission Wildlife areas and department properties outside incorporated municipalities

All State Parks outside incorporated municipalities — State Parks remain open with fire restrictions in place

All Department of Transportation highway, right-of-way property outside incorporated municipalities, not owned by federal land management agencies.

DFFM restrictions include:



Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove, other than in a developed campsite or picnic area is prohibited.

Exemptions include, a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device

Smoking is prohibited unless it is within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barred or cleared of all flammable materials

Fireworks or other incendiary devices are prohibited

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch devices with an open flame are prohibited.

Exemptions include:



Any federal, state or local law enforcement officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting organization in the performance of an official duty

All land within a city boundary is exempt unless otherwise stated in a city ordinance.

The State Forester must approve all exemptions to restrictions.

Restrictions do not apply to private lands under ARS § 37-1303.