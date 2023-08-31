Watch Now
Fire in metal workshop near Willcox contained

Wilcox Fire Department
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 31, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Willcox and Bowie fire crews responded to a structure fire at 7017 W. Chief Drive, north of Willcox.

The building is a metal workshop that houses automobiles, racing fuel and lithium batteries.

Crews were successful in controlling the fire.

