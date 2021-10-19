Cross-country drug suspects busted at Tucson student apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cross-country drug investigation that led to arrests at a large private student apartment complex in Tucson involves a claim that suspects distributed large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine. Investigators say associates of the suspects were involved in at least one murder and one fatal overdose.

Federal court documents just unsealed say U.S. Postal Inspectors and Drug Enforcement Agents tracked the activities of a group of drug dealers from the Spokane, Washington area, across the U.S. and to Tucson.

Court documents say the group advertised drugs on Snapchat.

Investigators say members of the group received a package of cell phones at the Hub, a high rise complex of student apartments on Tyndall near Speedway. Investigators say they also found several guns in the course of the bust.

The documents say a confidential informant told the suspects he could make the phones untraceable. Instead, he turned the phones over to Federal Agents who made sure they were able to track them. That led to two arrests at the Hub, as well as multiple arrests elsewhere.

If the suspects are convicted they could face between ten years and life in prison, plus up to $10 million in fines.

----

