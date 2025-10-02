Federal shutdown: Many services stay open, others close

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While lawmakers wrestled with the issues behind the shutdown, Americans watched effects of the fight in Washington filter out into their lives.

How the Federal Government shutdown affects you depends on how you may need to use the Federal Government. We went to Sabino Canyon, which is Forest Service land and found it is open for the most part. Other things are closed but a lot of crucial services are still available.

The Sabino Canyon gift shop is closed but Canyon itself is open. A private contractor runs the Sabino Canyon shuttle so Tina Wagner was still able to ride it. She’s in town for a conference, happy to be able to see some Arizona scenery but unhappy with the state of our country.

“The political division in our country just seems to get worse and worse. You can see that the parks are closed…that’s a bummer but the rest of the economy’s gonna suffer too.”

A Park Ranger has been guarding a locked gate at Saguaro National Park East. He’s telling visitors they can’t drive in but they can come through other entrances on foot or on bikes.

Kayla Hezentine and Jennifer Burns wanted to drive deep into the park for the best view of the giant Saguaros.

“Yeah, we're from Atlanta, and I've never seen them. This was one of the parks we went to a bunch this week that I was very excited about, because they were looking really awesome, and I could see him from the road. But yes, I was very disappointed when I pulled up and saw those barricades.”

Jessica Penman is in Tucson on business but also trying to visit every national park. Now she’s afraid Saguaro will not make her list.

“I live in Wyoming and so, I don’t know if I’ll get back so I might not get this park if I don’t get to go in.”

If Federal workers are classed as essential they’ll be stuck with work now, get paid later.

TSA will keep inspecting bags.

Customs will keep inspecting on the Border.

Border Patrol will keep patrolling.

Military will stay on the job, and veterans will still have VA medical services. But many other Federal Services will shut down.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly says he sees some hope of ending the shutdown. He’s trying to convince Republicans to reverse healthcare cuts that were in the budget bill passed four months ago. He says Republicans are beginning to see the cuts will hurt their voters by ballooning what they pay for health insurance.

“And what that means in Arizona is we could see 100,000 or more people not being able to afford their health insurance. So they drop their health insurance, and then they wind up in a situation where, if somebody gets injured or sick in their family, that leads to bankruptcy.”

But Senator Kelly says a lot depends on whether Republicans care more about what voters think of them or what President Trump thinks of them.

