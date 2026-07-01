FBI says some Nancy Guthrie ransom notes lack legitimacy, others still under investigation

The FBI says some of the ransom notes received in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping investigation have been ruled out as extortion attempts, while others are still being investigated as potentially legitimate, according to a statement from FBI Phoenix.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation - however local authorities remain the lead.”

The statement comes a day after Reuters reported that an FBI official said none of the three ransom notes tied to the case are believed to be genuine.

MORE HERE Local News Ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case are fake, FBI tells Reuters Ryan McClure

Those notes included two sent to media outlets in early February, days after Guthrie was reported missing, and a third sent more recently to TMZ. KGUN 9 did receive one of the ransom notes.

The FBI's statement to KGUN 9 did not specify which notes, or how many, have been deemed illegitimate.

The bureau said the case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation into Guthrie's disappearance.

The 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1 after being dropped off at her Tucson home the previous night.

Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly named in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

