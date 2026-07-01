Ransom notes in Nancy Guthrie case are fake, FBI tells Reuters

The FBI has determined that all three messages claiming to be from the kidnappers of Nancy Guthrie were fake, an FBI official told Reuters Tuesday.

Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31.

KGUN 9 was among the outlets that received one of the ransom notes in the early days of the search.

According to Reuters, the FBI's assessment covers two notes reported in early February and a third, more recent message from someone claiming to know the kidnappers' identities and to have video of the abduction.

"None of the ransom notes are believed to be genuine," the FBI official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details of an active investigation.

A second law enforcement source, also unnamed, confirmed the assessment, Reuters reported.

Reuters reports investigators believe the first two notes came from the same sender, who was not connected to Guthrie's actual disappearance.

The first note demanded a payment in the millions in cryptocurrency, Reuters reported, citing TMZ.

The FBI deposited a small amount of cryptocurrency into the account listed to test the note's authenticity, according to Reuters, but the money was never claimed.

KGUN 9 reported that just over $300 was deposited on February 11.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department told Reuters the office has no updates beyond confirming it remains an active investigation, and that DNA and video evidence are still under forensic analysis.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

