FBI, Douglas Police seeking potential sexual assault victims of former CBPO

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following the April arrest of a former Customs and Border Protection Officer (CBPO) for the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old in Cochise County, the FBI and Douglas Police Department are seeking help from the public to find additional potential victims.

Former CBPO Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 27, was arrested in Sierra Vista, where he is reported to have transported his victim before the alleged assault.

Up until the time of his arrest, Mitchell was working as a CBPO at the US Port of Entry in Douglas, Ariz.

The investigation is ongoing, and FBO and Douglas Police believe he may have additional victims.

If you or someone you know may have additional information regarding Mitchell, call FBI Phoenix at (623) 466 -1999 or email tips.fbi.gov.

The agency is asking people to provide your name, date of birth, phone number and address in the email.

RELATED: CBP agent indicted on 18 counts of abuse, kidnapping, sexual conduct with a minor