Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

CBP agent indicted on 18 counts of abuse, kidnapping, sexual conduct with a minor

Confirmed through Cochise County court
27-year-old Aaron Mitchell was arrested at a traffic stop by Douglas Police Detectives with the help of the Sierra Vista Police Department and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo via Zach Bennett, SVNN.<br/>
27-year-old Aaron Mitchell was arrested at a traffic stop by Douglas Police Detectives with the help of the Sierra Vista Police Department and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. Photo via Zach Bennett, SVNN.<br/>
27-year-old Aaron Mitchell was arrested at a traffic stop by Douglas Police Detectives with the help of the Sierra Vista Police Department and booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 18:18:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County grand jurors are indicting Aaron Thomas Mitchell on 18 counts for his actions on Monday, April 25.

Deputy County Attorney Michael A. Powell confirmed these charges to KGUN 9.

According to court documents, Mitchell faces the following counts:

  • Kidnapping (1)
  • Sexual Assault (6)
  • Sexual Conduct with a Minor (5)
  • Unlawful Sexual Conduct (1)
  • Sexual Abuse (2)
  • Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices (1)
  • Obstructing Criminal Investigations Or Prosecutions (1)
  • Luring A Minor For Sexual Exploitation (1)

Powell tells KGUN 9 authorities arraigned Mitchell Wednesday. It was the same day as Mitchell's bail eligibility hearing.

Douglas Police Detectives and the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested him at a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 26.

This arrest came as a result of law enforcement finding out he allegedly posed as an officer and threatened to arrest a 15-year-old.

That's when Mitchell apparently kidnapped the teen, took her back to an apartment in Sierra Vista, before finally dropping her back off in Douglas.

RELATED: CBP agent faces sexual misconduct with a minor charges

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰