CBP agent indicted on 18 counts of abuse, kidnapping, sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County grand jurors are indicting Aaron Thomas Mitchell on 18 counts for his actions on Monday, April 25.
Deputy County Attorney Michael A. Powell confirmed these charges to KGUN 9.
According to court documents, Mitchell faces the following counts:
- Kidnapping (1)
- Sexual Assault (6)
- Sexual Conduct with a Minor (5)
- Unlawful Sexual Conduct (1)
- Sexual Abuse (2)
- Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices (1)
- Obstructing Criminal Investigations Or Prosecutions (1)
- Luring A Minor For Sexual Exploitation (1)
Powell tells KGUN 9 authorities arraigned Mitchell Wednesday. It was the same day as Mitchell's bail eligibility hearing.
Douglas Police Detectives and the Sierra Vista Police Department arrested him at a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 26.
This arrest came as a result of law enforcement finding out he allegedly posed as an officer and threatened to arrest a 15-year-old.
That's when Mitchell apparently kidnapped the teen, took her back to an apartment in Sierra Vista, before finally dropping her back off in Douglas.
