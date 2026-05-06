FBI Director Kash Patel slams Pima County Sheriff’s handling of Nancy Guthrie case; Sheriff’s Office responds

FBI Director Kash Patel sharply criticized the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday during an appearance on the Fox News podcast “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” saying the FBI was kept out of the early stages of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Savannah Guthrie, the host of NBC's morning news show "Today."

“The first 48 hours of anyone’s disappearance are the most critical,” Patel told host Sean Hannity. “We’re here to help. What do you need? What can we do? And for four days, we were kept out of the investigation.” Patel said.

Chris Nanos pushes back after the public criticism from Patel, defending his department’s actions in a high-profile local investigation.

In a statement posted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department on their X profile, Nanos said he is aware of Patel’s recent interview and comments, where the FBI director reportedly criticized the sheriff’s handling of the case.

Nanos outlined a timeline of events, emphasizing that he responded to the scene the night of the incident and provided “immediate local leadership and oversight.” He added that members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Task Force were also notified and present, working alongside local personnel.

According to the statement, the FBI was “promptly notified by both our department and the Guthrie family,” and federal authorities began coordinating on the case without delay, even though Patel himself was not on scene.

The sheriff also addressed concerns about how evidence was handled, saying decisions were made at the scene based on operational needs. He noted that the department utilized an FBI laboratory in Quantico for analysis, calling it part of an ongoing “close partnership” between local and federal investigators.

Patel also cited differences over handling of DNA evidence, referencing the Florida lab Pima County had regularly worked with and chose to use.

"We would have analyzed it within days and maybe gotten better information or more information. Our lab's just better than any other private lab out there. And we didn't get a chance to do that. So I understand everybody's frustration," Patel said to Hannity.

Nanos stressed that collaboration between agencies remains strong, adding that both sides continue to work together in analyzing evidence.

“We remain committed to a thorough, coordinated, and fact-based investigation,” Nanos said, “and will continue working closely with our federal partners as the process moves forward.”

The exchange highlights tensions between local and federal leadership as scrutiny grows around the investigation, though officials insist cooperation between agencies is ongoing.

