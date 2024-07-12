Father whose 2-year-old girl died in hot car charged with second-degree murder

Christopher Scholtes, the father of the 2-year-old girl who died while sitting in a hot car, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and child abuse in connection with her death.

Marana Police and Northwest Fire responded to reports of an unresponsive child on Tuesday, July 9, in the 5100 block of W. Paytons Court.

Scholtes, 37, told officers that he arrived home and the 2-year-old girl was asleep in her car seat, according to a news release from Marana Police.

He left the vehicle on and running in the driveway, with the air conditioner on and the child inside, the news release said. Scholtes told officers that he did not want to wake his daughter up, and let her continue sleeping in the vehicle, while he went inside, the news release said.

After his wife arrived home, the child was discovered in the vehicle, which was no longer running and had the air conditioner off.

The mother performed CPR until Northwest Fire and Marana Police arrived, but the child died at the scene.

Marana Police obtained a search warrant the night of the incident and obtained video surveillance from nearby homes. Through the surveillance, they determined the child had been in the car for about three hours, the news release said.

Scholtes was arrested Friday morning at about 8:38 a.m.

