Child dies after being left in car in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after being found unresponsive in a car in a residential area of Marana near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman Lane Tuesday afternoon, according to Marana Police Department.

Police say the girl's father left the girl in the car for approximately 30 minutes to an hour with the car running and the air conditioning on, but when he returned to the vehicle the car and air conditioning were off.

MPD tells KGUN 9 the child was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and passed away at the hospital.

