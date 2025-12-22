Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Father James Misko tapped to be next bishop of the Diocese of Tucson

The Pope has appointed a new bishop for the Diocese of Tucson.

Father James Misko, 55, will serve as its eighth bishop, according to a news release sent by the Diocese of Tucson.

He succeeds Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger, who was appointed to the Archdiocese of Detroit in March.

Bishop-elect Misko is a native of Texas and was ordained as a priest in June of 2007 in the Diocese of Austin.

He is currently serving as the Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Austin.

Bishop Gerald Kicanas, who served as bishop of the Diocese of Tucson for 14 years before retiring in 2017, will continue as the Apostolic Administrator of the diocese until Misko's ordination and installation on Feb. 20.

