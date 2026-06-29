Father and son take the field for Tucson Old Timers baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. — There's something special happening on a baseball field on the east side of town. They say "If you build it, they will come," and in this case, "they" means a few dozen seniors, and for one of them, his son too.

Having a catch is a right of passage for any father and son. For the Tucson Old Timers baseball club, it's a chance to take the field again.

"My dad's 81, so he's been out here 20 years, kind of knows the turf, and so I'm a rookie this year," said 61-year-old Michael Price. He's a battalion chief for Golder Ranch Fire, and plays first base for the league.

For him and his dad, Dan Price, playing baseball is reconnecting the thread that has tied them together for decades, rather than pining for their younger years of playing ball.

"I had to wait till I was 60 to be here, because it is a 60 and over league," Michael explained.

"It's the only organization that'll have a 60 year old playing against an 80 year old. It doesn't happen very often," Dan laughed.

They're only the second father and son duo to play together since the Tucson Old Timers league started in 1968. They're currently the oldest player and the youngest player on the roster.

Dan Price is retired now, but his career spanned a few industries, most recently working as a sports journalist and writer. He has written several books about baseball, and he's the historian for the Tucson Old Timers, keeping track of players' stats, and sharing stories about the team and other local senior athletics on his blog.

One post that stands out is what he wrote about the first father and son team, Brad and Tim Tolson.

Now, it's Dan and his own son filling those shoes. Sometimes they suit up on opposing teams, with Michael occasionally making the catch to get his dad out at first. Other times, they're on the same team, pulling off plays that only come from having that special connection beyond the field.

"I think my first or second game, we turned a double play a couple of different times," Michael recalled. "I don't think very many father-son combinations get a chance to do that or experience that."

It's the muscle memory of moments past, with a love for the sport passed down between generations.

"I mean, it goes all the way back to tee ball, you know. We could barely walk, we had a glove and a bat in our hands," Michael said, as his dad shared the same thought.

"Putting the ball in their hand for the first time, it's amazing playing with them," Dan said. "Now I've got two great-grandkids, they're not even big enough to hardly hold the ball, but they do."

"That's where I first started learning how to play baseball, and pretty much played for the next 16,18 years," Michael said. "We teamed back up again a couple years later, well, a couple decades later, I should say, and played in a 40 and over team together for a couple years. I haven't played in about 10 years."

"We've had a couple guys play into their 90s," Dan explained. "I feel ancient sometimes. Sometimes I feel young. When we walk between the lines, we all think we're 20 years old again."

From Michael's tee ball team Dan coached in the 60s to their recent visit to the actual Field of Dreams in Iowa together, it has been for a game that's always served as redemption and connection. Now, they're together again, three days a week at Udall Park, at bat, in the field, and in the dugout of life, side by side.

"I'm out here for me, but predominantly for my dad," Michael said. "I think it means a lot to him for me to be out here with him. I would love to be out here with my boy, but I don't know if that's possible, it's going to be a few more decades before that happens."

"Playing with the boys is great," Dan echoed. "Hope I'm around to play with my great grandson, but I got to live to be 100 to do that."

"It's a good opportunity for us to spend some time together and play America's pastime," Michael said.

The Tucson Old Timers, also known as the TOTs, play baseball year round. The league is open to anyone, 60 and older, whether you're actually playing ball, serving as an umpire, or keeping score. They start out Monday, Wednesday and Fridays with a practice, followed by their games which are usually at 9am, but switch to 8:30 in the summer. The group has a few players who have played serious baseball, Dan Price for one played in college. Their roster is full of retired doctors, lawyers, teachers, fighter pilots, firefighters and more, each one with a love for the game.