Fatal car crash on East Golf Links Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A single-vehicle car crash on East Golf Links Road has resulted in the death of the driver, 25-year-old Chase Aaron Ortiz in the early morning hours of Monday, July 11, according to Tucson police.

TPD says Ortiz was traveling west on Golf Links in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when he struck a median. He continued driving for at least one quarter of a mile before hitting the curb on the north side of Golf Links, where the car left the road and hit a tree, according to the results of the investigation.

Traffic Unit Detectives concluded that he was driving above the 40-miles-per-hour speed limit and was not wearing a seatbelt. The car did not have an operable airbag, according to detectives.

Responders arrived at the crash site around 3 a.m., and then transported Ortiz of Banner-Univeristy Medical Center, where he passed away.