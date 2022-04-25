Fantasy 5 ticket worth $68,500 sold at Tucson supermarket

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $68,500 was sold at a Tucson supermarket.
According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at 2940 W Valencia Rd.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Saturday drawing: 4,17, 22, 28, 34.
