Fantasy 5 ticket worth $68,500 sold at Tucson supermarket

John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 15:33:12-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $68,500 was sold at a Tucson supermarket.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at the Safeway at 2940 W Valencia Rd.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in the Saturday drawing: 4,17, 22, 28, 34.

