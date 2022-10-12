Family of missing Picture Rocks woman hosts vigil

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Angela Morges held back tears and kept her family members close as she looked at a group of purple shirts coming together.

Purple. It’s her 29-year-old daughter Lizette Martinez’s favorite color.

Martinez went missing last week, Morges saying, “Besides death it’s a mother’s worst nightmare.”

It’s been a tiresome, worrisome, and stressful time for Martinez’s family, her family holding a vigil in the area where she was last seen.

“We don’t know when or how she left or why she left or if she was coerced,” Morges said.

Her family described Martinez as 4 foot 8 inches with brown eyes and black hair. They said she may have been wearing oversized black Nike shoes.

However, they said she’s more than just a description, Morges describing her daughter as funny, silly, and smart.

Her family said Martinez only had her headphones, phone and charger when she went missing, but said her phone is off.

They said she has hydrocephalus, so she can’t walk far without her medicine.

“I just wish that she comes to us home safe soon. Without those meds, she’ll get sick,” Frances Soto, her godmother said.

She said she doesn’t have a pattern of going missing.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told KGUN9 they are continuing to search the Picture Rocks Area for Martinez. They said if you have any information, to call 911.

“If you could give a message to her, what would you say to her?” KGUN9 reporter Andrew Christiansen asked her mother.

“Lizette, we love you and we miss you. We want you home safely. Nobody is mad at you, we’re just worried about you,” Morges said.

