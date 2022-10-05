Watch Now
PCSD: Missing vulnerable woman last seen on Featherstone Trail

Pima County Sheriff's Office
Lizette Martinez missing from the Picture Rocks area.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 14:41:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says a vulnerable adult went missing and is asking the public for help in the search.

Lizette Martinez, 29, was last seen on foot on North Featherstone Trail at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known, other than she may possibly be wearing oversized black Nike shoes.

She's described as 4'08", with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding Lizette then please call 911.

