PCSD: Missing vulnerable woman last seen on Featherstone Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says a vulnerable adult went missing and is asking the public for help in the search.
Lizette Martinez, 29, was last seen on foot on North Featherstone Trail at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known, other than she may possibly be wearing oversized black Nike shoes.
She's described as 4'08", with brown eyes and black hair.
If anyone has information regarding Lizette then please call 911.
