Family of DeAndre Ayton says he told FBI he never discussed payments with the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. - The parents of DeAndre Ayton released a statement in response to the ESPN report that University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to lock-in Ayton as a recruit.

The statement says in part, "DeAndre directly stated to the FBI, more than six months ago, that he never discussed or solicited payments from the University of Arizona."

Full statement below:

Arizona freshman DeAndre Ayton was questioned by FBI about alleged pay-for-play scheme and denied knowledge; his attorney asks for FBI and NCAA to clear his name pic.twitter.com/9cBJzPZQm8 — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) February 25, 2018

