Family of DeAndre Ayton says he told FBI he never discussed payments with the University of Arizona

Brandi Walker
6:51 PM, Feb 24, 2018
1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - The parents of DeAndre Ayton released a statement in response to the ESPN report that University of Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller discussed a $100,000 payment to lock-in Ayton as a recruit.

The statement says in part, "DeAndre directly stated to the FBI, more than six months ago, that he never discussed or solicited payments from the University of Arizona."

Full statement below:

