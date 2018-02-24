Shareef O'Neal, Shaq's son, decommits from Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz - Shareef O'Neal has reopened his recruiting in the wake of the latest developments regarding an ESPN report that says there are wiretaps of Sean Miller discussing paying DeAndre Ayton.
O'Neal, who is the son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, is a 6'8'' power forward from California's Crossroads School.
O'Neal signed non-binding papers with Arizona, so the school doesn't need to release him for him to go elsewhere.
Point guard Brandon Williams is now the lone 2018 commit for Arizona, and his is non-binding as well.
At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year.