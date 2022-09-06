Families spend Labor Day on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many families in Tucson, Mount Lemmon is a hot spot for celebrating Labor Day.

This labor day on Mount Lemmon we spoke with families about how they’re spending their holiday. Many families said they go to have quality time with their loved ones and enjoy the nice weather.

Brendan DesJardins and his family came prepared to spend the whole day together on the mountain.

“We brought board games, we brought spikeball. It was kind of last minute but we’re here and we’re going to have some fun today,” said DesJardins.

And they brought their family dog, too.

“Not sure what she’s going to do but we just got her tied to the tree she’s hanging out,” he said.

DesJardins said the important part is they’re all together.

“You know it kind of brings us all together at a remote spot and it just forces us to have fun together, have some quality time, instead of the distractions of everyday life,” he said.

His family got an early start setting up as they waited for the rest of their family to arrive.

Their plan is to spend the rest of the day cooking, just like Nelly Lopez and her family.

Lopez and her family had carne asada and enjoyed the simple pleasures of being outside.

“It’s really beautiful to enjoy the weather here, it’s really nice,” said Lopez. “The kids can play for a little while so they're not stuck in the house all week.”

Lopez said they come to Mount Lemmon for Labor Day every year because it’s close and the weather is cool.

“It's the closest to Tucson and it's not as hot, which is nice. The weather is nice for the kids to run and play,” she said.

She said they all feel better after enjoying the outdoors.

“It relaxes us and when we go back home we’re much more relaxed,” said Lopez.

Lopez and her family also spend the day hiking, and visiting Summerhaven.

If you and your family are planning to spend your next labor day or any future holidays here on Mount Lemmon, make sure you bring enough cash to purchase the eight dollar day use fee to utilize the picnic area.