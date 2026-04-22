Families of UA students killed in hit-and-run file notice of claim

Families of three University of Arizona students killed in a 2025 crash near campus are seeking $150 million from the City of Tucson, alleging the city ignored years of warnings about a dangerous crosswalk and failed to install safety improvements before the deadly collision.

The notice of claim, filed Tuesday, stems from an October 30, 2025, crash at North Euclid Avenue and East Second Street that killed 21-year-old Sophia Troetel, 22-year-old Josiah Santos and 21-year-old Katya Castillo-Mendoza.

The three were crossing in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a speeding driver.

Attorneys for the families argue the city had long been aware the intersection was hazardous for pedestrians, citing prior complaints, internal rankings that identified the crossing as a high priority for improvements, and plans dating back to at least 2023 to install a signalized pedestrian crossing.

Despite that, the city allegedly continued to maintain an unsignalized crosswalk on a busy, multi-lane road without adding interim safety measures such as flashing beacons, enhanced lighting or traffic controls. The claim contends this created a “false sense of security” for pedestrians and directly contributed to the deaths.

The filing also states the city’s own policies and federal safety guidance warn that marked crosswalks alone can increase crash risks on high-traffic roads without additional protections.

After the crash, city officials quickly evaluated the intersection and discussed adding improvements, including flashing beacons and expedited construction of a signalized crossing. The actions the claim argues demonstrate those measures were feasible before the collision.

Each victim’s family is seeking $50 million in damages for wrongful death, emotional suffering and related costs. Under Arizona law, the city has 60 days to respond to the notice before it is considered denied.

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