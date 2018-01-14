FAA tells Casa Grande to allow skydiving at city's airport

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has told Casa Grande that it must allow skydiving at the city's airport.



Skydive Coastal California has been doing business as Phoenix Area Skydiving at the Casa Grande Municipal Airport.



The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that a 24-page FAA order states that the city is in violation of several federal mandates pertaining to grants that the airport has received.



The dispute dates back to 2013 when the owner of Phoenix Area Skydiving asked to establish a parachute drop zone to allow skydivers to land on the airport property.



The request was denied in July 2014 by the airport's manager at that time over concern for the safety of the jumpers and the pilots using the airport and that the city's insurance policy wouldn't allow it.

