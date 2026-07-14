Explosive diarrhea and how to avoid it

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Explosive diarrhea.

Now that we have your attention we have some information to help you avoid that illness.

Cyclosporiasis is an illness from a parasite that hitches a ride on otherwise good-for-you fruit and vegetables. If this parasite gets inside you–—look out. But there are ways you can look out for yourself and avoid a miserable illness.

There is a Cyclosporiasis in 31 states including Arizona. So far Arizona has ten cases. Michigan and Ohio count 3000 cases between them.

It’s not clear where this outbreak comes from. Cyclospora can hide on fresh produce, especially in the nooks and crannies of foods like raspberries, and delicate, hard to wash, greens like cilantro and basil.

It may be hard to tell exactly what made you sick because the illness usually will not hit right after you eat. It may take two or three days for the parasite to kick off symptoms.

Lindsay Kohler is the Pima County Health Department’s lead epidemiologist. She says so far Arizona only has a few cases compared to the rest of the country. But the heat here could make that diarrhea more dangerous.

“People are already battling dehydration. And the symptoms for this are watery diarrhea, cramping, nausea, and so if you do experience watery diarrhea, you want to make sure that you're hydrated as best you can.”

The US Centers for Disease Control offers an information page on Cyclosporiasis.

The Arizona Department of Health Services tracks Cyclosporiasis along with many other illnesses.

So how can you protect yourself?

A solid head of lettuce will be safer than a pre-made salad that has more exposed area to harbor the parasites.

Thoroughly wash produce. It can help to agitate the water to dislodge the cyclospora. You can add vinegar to the rinse or even cook the fruit.

Scrub down hard surfaced fruit like melons so a knife won’t spread the parasite when you cut.

Lindsay Kohler says cleaning products you’d think will kill germs for sure do not work on cyclospora.

“It mostly is transmitted through water or food that's been contaminated with fecal material, and so a lot of the hand sanitizers don't work for it. Bleach and chlorine don't typically work for it; it's resistant to bleach. And so you really need to use soap and water when you're washing your hands.”

Kohler says it can take two days to two weeks to recover. She says your doctor will report the illness so the Health Department can try to track down the source and keep others from getting sick too.

