Exclusive First Look: Danny Martin unveils biggest mural of his career inside Tucson's Mosaic Quarter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Before the first puck ever drops at Tucson's future Mosaic Quarter Iceplex, one of the city's best-known muralists has already made history.

Local artist Danny Martin has completed the first of 11 massive murals planned for the 90-acre Mosaic Quarter sports and entertainment complex, and it's unlike anything he's created before.

VIDEO: See my visit with Danny Martin and get a look at the mural in the vid below:

"It's the biggest mural I've ever done," Martin told me during an exclusive first look inside the still-under-construction facility. The mural stretches longer than a hockey rink, creating a unique backdrop that players and fans will see every time they hit the ice.

The Iceplex is expected to open in spring 2027 as part of the first phase of the Mosaic Quarter development.

Martin, known for his distinctive black-and-white artwork throughout Tucson, took a different approach for the hockey-themed mural.

"Honestly, living here... anybody who's been here for any period of time really connects to the desert," Martin said. "Tucson's special. Arizona's special. The desert is special. This is my version of it. This is in my voice."

Despite the sports theme being outside his usual subject matter, Martin said the project gave him an opportunity to blend hockey with the Sonoran Desert in his own signature style.

"They basically were like, 'Do your version of hockey,'" he said. "I showed them this, and this was pretty much almost my first draft."

Martin said he sketched dozens of different characters before narrowing the final design.

"I drew over 30 or 40 characters," he said. "These were just my favorites. You place them together like a puzzle and keep the ones you like."

The mural will overlook one of the facility's ice rinks, creating a dramatic backdrop for games, practices and photos.

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"I hope the people that play hockey here enjoy skating in front of it," Martin said. "Hopefully it'll look really good in family photo ops and friend photo ops... you're literally going to see it in any video, any photo. Hopefully it just makes it a more fun place to play hockey."

According to Mosaic Quarter CEO Frank Knott, Martin is the first of six Tucson muralists selected to transform the new sports destination into a celebration of local art.

The remaining artists include Ignacio Garcia, Joe Pagac, Jessica Gonzalez, Pen Macias and Rock Martinez.

"The idea to come up with the murals was my genesis," Knott said. "Being someone new to town and being enthralled with all the murals, we wanted to provide something that would remind people what it was like to be in Tucson, live here and enjoy it."

Knott said he is thrilled with the lineup of artists.

"We're very happy with all the designs," he said. "I can't wait for everyone to see all of them, including Danny's masterpiece that's up now."

The Mosaic Quarter is a privately funded, 90-acre mixed-use sports and entertainment destination taking shape near Interstate 10 and the Kino Sports Complex on Tucson's south side. The multi-phase development is designed to include an Iceplex for hockey and other ice sports, a Field House for indoor court sports, entertainment venues and additional amenities intended to attract visitors from across Southern Arizona while serving as a year-round community destination. According to project leaders, the Iceplex is expected to be the first facility to open, with a target opening in spring 2027, while additional phases will follow as construction continues.

For now, Martin's unique hockey mural offers Tucsonans an exciting first glimpse of the artwork that will welcome athletes and visitors for years to come.