New Tucson mural honors Tommy Lloyd, Lute Olson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is getting a new mural, and it's in honor of two U of A Wildcats coaches who have gotten the Cats to the Final Four, Tommy Lloyd and Lute Olson.

I visited the mural downtown this morning as it was being painted by local public artist Danny Martin, who tells me he will be finishing the mural by this weekend. Take a look at the video below to see the mural as Martin paints it:

Located across from Corbett's at 5th Ave. and 7th St. the west-facing mural was commissioned by that building's owner as an homage to the two coaches.

On April 3, the University of Arizona and head men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Lloyd at the helm of the Wildcats through the 2031 season.

Related: Arizona, Tommy Lloyd agree to contract extension through 2031

Robert Luther "Lute" Olson was the Hall of Fame coach who transformed the Arizona Wildcats into a national college basketball power, leading the program from the early 1980s into the 2000s and delivering the school's first NCAA championship in 1997; under his leadership Arizona made multiple Final Four appearances, won numerous conference titles, and became a consistent NCAA Tournament presence while producing a string of future NBA players. A master recruiter and program-builder—inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, Olson had earlier success at Iowa and is widely credited with redefining Arizona basketball and leaving a lasting legacy on the sport.

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Danny Martin is a Tucson-based public artist and University of Arizona School of Art alumnus whose bold, pulp‑Southwestern style—often featuring skeleton characters, cacti and vintage-pop motifs—has become a familiar part of the cityscape. He’s painted dozens of high‑visibility works around Tucson, including the stadium piece “The Cactus Comet Rides Again” at Arizona Stadium, the full‑front mural at Our Family Services on North Alvernon, and the community favorite “Why I Love Where I Live,” and his playful character mural of Jackie Daytona on Toole Avenue; his work (and active Instagram presence) has helped make him one of Tucson’s best‑known muralists.