Excessive heat warning across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As excessive heat warnings continue to hover over southern Arizona, local cooling centers are continuing to open doors for those who need a place to cool down, especially the homeless.

5th ward councilman Steve Kozachik says the city is doing what they can to help those in need, but they also need more help from the community.

“Anytime the temperatures hit triple digits, we provide an opportunity for homeless people to get in out of the heat. Wherever you go around town you will see people out and about they just need shelter and it’s the right thing to do,” Kozachik said.

Some of the locations in the city of Tucson include:



The El Rio Center

Udall Center

Donna Liggins Center

Clements Center

El Pueblo Center

Randolph Center

When it comes to pets, the Pima Animal Care Center advises owners to keep them safe during heat by keeping pets indoors. Keeping them hydrated is also key along with making sure they have clean and cool drinking water. You should also give them a source of shade and protect their paws by walking them in the early morning or evening hours to avoid burning their paws and most importantly never leave them inside a car.

The overall warning signs of heat related illness include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, weakness and confusion.

"We always need non-profits to step up we have faith-based communities stepping up as well making their facilities available. This is an ongoing need in this community and the city just can't tackle this on our own. This is a community-based situation that we need the community to step up and help us with,” Kozachik said.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS--

