Cooling centers open during extreme heat in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County and the City of Tucson will make multiple cooling centers, or "heat refuges" available to people who have no access to indoor, air conditioned spaces.

Not all centers keep the same hours. Some are open only when a 110° temperature or higher is forecast. Remember to check with Pima County or the City of Tucson for location-specific information.

In addition to the designated cooling centers, Pima County libraries are air conditioned and open to the public.

Cooling centers with no temperature minimum:



Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church - 2331 E. Adams St.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - noon Pets allowed

La Frontera East Clinic - 4891 E. Grant Rd.

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

La Frontera RAPP Program - 1082 E. Ajo Way, Suite 100

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Service animals only

Primavera HIP - 702 S. Sixth Ave.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Pets allowed

Salvation Army Hospitality House - 1002 N. Main Ave.

7 days/week - Noon - 5 p.m. No pets allowed

Salvation Army South Corps Community Center - 1625 S. 3rd Ave.

7 days/week - Noon - 5 p.m.

Sister José Women’s Center - 1050 S. Park Ave.

Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pets allowed Women only

Z Mansion - 288 N. Church Ave.

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. - noon Pets allowed Supply pick up only: food, beverages, first aid



Cooling centers open ONLY on days forecasting 110° and higher:



Donna Liggins Center - 2160 N. Sixth Ave.

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Service animals only

El Pueblo Center - 101 W. Irvington Rd.

Monday - Friday, noon - 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday, noon - 4 p.m.

El Rio Center - 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.

Monday - Friday, noon - 6 p.m. Saturday -Sunday, noon - 4 p.m.

Morris K. Udall Center - 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

7 days/week, Noon - 6 p.m. Service animals only

Randolph Center - 200 S. Alvernon Way

7 days/week, Noon - 6 p.m. Service animals only

William M. Clements Center - 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

Monday - Friday, noon - 6 p.m. Saturday - Sunday, noon - 4 p.m.



Cooling centers are provided as part of a partnership with Arizona Department of Health Services with a Building Resilience Against Climate Effects grand from the CDC.

INTERACTIVE MAP OF COOLING CENTERS IN TUCSON

